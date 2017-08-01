Armed robbers kill two Customs Superintendents

Two officers of Nigeria Customs Service attached to the Katsina State Command were on Sunday gunned down by suspected armed robbers.

Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Babandi Nuradeen, and Chief Superintendent of Customs, Maidama Yabo met their untimely death while on routine patrol duty in the state.

Spokesman of the command, Peter Duniya, who confirmed the killing while speaking with newsmen in Katsina on Monday, said the officers were “shot dead by people suspected to be armed robbers” on Daura Road in Katsina.

Duniya said the officers were on routine patrol at Dogon-Hawa Community, near Shargalle Village in the Dutsi Local Government Area of the state when they met their fate.

He said, “The command has already commenced investigation into the circumstance that led to the shootings of the officers.”

Duniya said that the command had deployed officers from the intelligence unit to investigate the killing.