Semiu Okanlawon becomes Special Adviser to Aregbesola

The Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has appointed Mr Semiu Okanlawon as a Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy and Mr Sola Fasure a Media Adviser.

This was contained in a release signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa and obtained by our correspondent.

Mr Semiu Okanlawon, a former employee of the PUNCH Newspaper, was until is new appointment, the Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor, and was the spokesperson of the governor.

Mr Sola Fasure who was on the Editorial Board of The Nation newspaper, was in Charge of writing the Governor’s Speech before his new appointment.

The release stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.