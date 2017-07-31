National Night Out on Crime Day, August 1/Humanitarian Birthday Bash Dinner Reception in Detroit

On August 1, 2017 police departments across the nation organize and host National Night Out on Crime Day events to increase awareness regarding crime prevention and to strengthen the community-police trust. In addition to increasing awareness of crime prevention programs, the days' events are designed to send a strong message to lawbreakers that "neighborhoods are organized, working with police and are fighting back against crime."

Among police departments holding events on August 1 are Dearborn Police Department, Detroit Police Department and Hamtramck Police Department. Attendees of the August 1st events will enjoy free hot dogs, drinks, refreshments, and ice cream, a bounce house for the children, a dunk tank. There will also be Fire Department Truck and Rescue and Vehicle Extraction demonstrations by several Police and Fire Departments divisions.

AHRC encourages attendance of these events at different cities in Michigan and across the country. We also ask residents that porch lights be kept on on August 1, 2017 to support National Night Out On Crime.

"Communities are stronger and safer when the police and the communities they serve work together as partners to fight crime," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We commend law enforcement for these events that bring the community and the police face to face, in a friendly social environment, that can help strengthen the trust needed for this partnership," added Hamad.

For information on Dearborn Police department Night out Celebration visit:

http://cityofdearborn.org/news-and-events/city-news/1198-police-department-invites-all-residents-to-attend-national-night-out

City of Hamtramck:

https://www.facebook.com/events/207983856398561??ti=ia

City of Detroit:

http://www.neighborhood-exchange.com/event/community-and-police-national-night-out/