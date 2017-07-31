BOKO HARAM STRIKES BACK AGAIN.
The cries and wailing in Maiduguri ring out tonight. The screams of
anguish and torment break through a silent night as no one sleeps
tonight.
From the Barracks to the citadels of learning, the weeping and
inconsolable wailing of women and children attains a height unseen in
over 3 years as Bolo Haram Strikes back.
Contrary to the refrain that Boko Haram has been "technically"
defeated the terrorists have hit the soft underbelly of the nation,
inflicting heavy casualties and disrupting the strategic plans of Bubu
and the gang.
For Millennia, the pipe dream of the Northern Elite was to find Crude
oil in commercial quantities in the North. This strategic plan has
gained even greater significance in this period of agitation for
restructuring and a rejig of revenue allocation formulae. The
contraption called Nigeria is on shaky legs as ethnoreligious strife
has polarised and seperated the nation into two opposing camps. And as
the fault lines expand into an insurmountable chasm, it is now
imperative to find oil in the North lest the South chose to close the
taps and suffocate the life blood of the nation that the North depends
upon.
Thus the Chad Basin NNPC exploration team is a project directly under
the thumb of PMB, his grand master plan to further enrich the ruling
APC Oligarchs, who after sharing all the oil blocks in the South are
waiting like hungry fat cats seeking to lap up the milk of a great oil
find coated with the prospects of sharing brand new oil blocks.
Hence the strike by Boko Haram on this
strategic Exploration Team sent shock waves through the spine of the
regime. The kidnap of the members of the exploration team and the
massacre of their military escorts was a deathly blow to the Chad
Basin exercise. And this is Boko Haram, an ideological group that
cannot be bribed with security contracts nor reasoned with, hence the
fear that if left unchallenged the message sent will scare away all
from investing in the PMB Master plan for Nigeria.
Thus the kidnapped Geological Team were high value hostages the regime
could not ignore as against the 10 Police Women in Boko Haram custody
who are currently languishing in oblivion as the regime denies their
existence. Hence the signal from above was as clear as crystal:
"Pursue, recover and destroy all enemies with extreme prejudice"
Hence with lightening speed a Hostage Response Team was tasked with
pursuing the retreating Boko Haram vanguard. However the Task Force's
Hot Pursuit was met with stiff resistance as they walked right into an
ambush of heavily fortified insurgent positions. After a horrendous
lethal fire fight, the insurgents bowed to the superior fire power of
the gallant Nigerian troops and withdrew into the shadows leaving
behind their dead but carrying away the injured on their backs.
By the time the dust had settled 48 blue
casualties were recorded against 15 red bandits, 5 erudite scholars of
the University of Maiduguri, who were members of the Geological Team
lay on the battlefield in a pool of blood, victims of a lethal
crossfire. 33 gallant soldiers were felled innthe battle of the Chad
Basin which included annOfficer and strike leader. 10 Civilian JTF
volunteers completed the casualty list as they died a hero's death and
will definitely earn a place in the halls of Valhalla were the brave
and bold live forever.
Late in the night, the corpses of the dead and injured hit Maiduguri
from the battle front. And like wildfire the news of Boko Haram 's
latest treacherous exploits hit the city turning a dark night into a
theatre of mourning.
And as the cries grew to a crescendo, the wails of the bereaved
reached the ears of the Acting President as he was shocked to the
marrow how a defeated enemy could attain such military might and
capability overnight.
Hence the service chiefs were summoned to his table to explain the
reasons behind the heavy losses.
Heads bowed and contrite, the excuse of the Service Chiefs centred on
the heavy rainfall in the country that has hampered the deployment of
air assets. Infact most of the nation's combat aircraft and
reconnaissance air assets are grounded following the lost of a Mi24
Hind in extreme weather conditions during a combat sortie at the
front.
This is indeed a tangible excuse however the change in command of the
7th Division and the deployment of Major General LI to Niger Republic
has allowed complacency to creep up behind the military brass. This
writer has always maintained that this musical chairs to place
appropriate Almajiri at the strategic helm will come back to haunt the
perpetrators of nepotism, right from the get go.
Piqued by the events at the Chad Basin, the Acting President has
ordered the suspension of oil exploration and the withdrawal of all
local and foreign expatriates involved in the project. This will not
go down well with those who were already salivating like Pavlov Dogs
awaiting the chime of the bell to dip their jaws into the juice morsel
of new oil blocks. However the safety of Nigerians and foreign
expatriates trumps the greedy ambitions of a few fat cats. This is a
commendable move by the Acting President who must be supported for
soon the usual suspects will hit the air waves with fake news that he
is part of the evil Southern Agenda to scuttle the dream of OIL IN THE
NORTH. Expect the beasts of no nation to release their propaganda
within the next few days.
Desperate to restore law and order to the Wild Wild North East, the
Acting President chastised the Service Chiefs for their complacency
and ordered them to deploy immediately to the Command Centre in
Maiduguri with a view to kill off the serpentine terrorists.
Meanwhile the families of the dead and dying are left alone in the
dark to mourn their loss.
One can only implore the authorities to swiftly despatch their
entitlements and ensure the Victims Support Fund gives them a worthy
stipend that will cater for the needs of the families of our fallen
heros
It must be said that while the North East burns, PMB is having a good
time in London, enjoying his status as the Living Dead President and
tourist attraction . His kinsmen are unnaturally quiet as the sands of
the region become caked with blood. No more shouts of cluelessness
because its now the son of the soil supposed to be pulling the apron
strings from far away Ogbodo Oyibo. But now the chickens have come
home to roost; the cat has caught their tongue, for nepotism disguised
as quota system is the benchmark that is used to control their lips
and minds.
But as a final word, one wonders if the end is nigh for the
foundations of the Mallamization known as Almajiri policy of Goodluck
Jonathan has met its first real opposition as the courts have decreed
the use of outrageous cut off marks to grant entry into unity schools
by Mallams, under the toga of being educationally disadvantaged, is
said to be unconstitutional and should be halted immediately.
This landmark ruling finally ends the question of why someone should
claim to being educationally disadvantaged for over 50years and are
happy to remain "Ba Turanci" for the rest of their lives and for
generations to come. Why waste valuable spaces in the nation's unity
schools on those who don't merit it and are more inclined to embrace
Western Education is a sin than the fountains of knowledge. This if
carried through, will serve as a wake up call to the leaders of the
region who prefer to indulge in gang bangs in dingy hotels or invest
billions in hotels for fornication in the south instead of investing
in education and jobs to lift the region out of poverty.
Scary but the neglect of the region by its leaders who has been the
greatest undoing pulling the Nigerian state backwards. Besides if a
man with a impeccable record can attain the highest office twice and
lead us into recession without the skies falling, is there truly any
motivation to embrace education? Besides they send their children to
the best schools overseas and those taking classes under the Dogonyaro
tree are not complaining. Indeed a people get the leadership they
deserve.
The latest U.N. report on Nigeria states the country has the highest
number of out of school children in the World, put at 10.5 Million,
with the majority residing in the North . From them forms the pool of
Boko Haram recruits and until this problem is addressed all the
service chiefs in the world barking orders from a command centre will
never truly defeat Boko Haram.
Uproot the problem from its source and its branches will wither away.
However the political will is not there to check this trend for
nothing is more edifying on earth than to have a retinue of mindless
zombies who can be manipulated at a whim on election day to deliver an
undeserved mandate.