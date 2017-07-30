Former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido’ s daughter, Hadiza, dies in India

In the hitherto enviable and exotic world of Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa State, the sky is no longer a silvery and opalescent delight; it is now pitch black and brackish. And sadly, it would take almost forever for things to return to normalcy for him. It was a devastating and distasteful death that has plunged the entire Lamido clan into a pall of gloom.

Yes, Lamido lost his beautiful daughter, Hadiza this morning in India. Death has dealt the Lamido family a mortal hurt. So deep is their wound that the fairest of tributes and most soothing psycho-babble cannot extinguish the pain that afflicts their hearts. Of all the aged folk in their family, the grim-reaper decided to claim the life of Hadiza at 38.

As you read, Lamido is a broken man. If he had one chance to make a wish, he would probably wish the death of his daughter a mere nightmare. Watching him bemoan his fate, you could feel and touch his grief and like someone who has signed out on laughter, the sounds and melody of tumbrels and harps, for him, have stopped making any meaning for now.

Born in 1979, late Hadiza is survived by husband and three children. A family source said the funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as her remains arrives Nigeria. May her soul rest in peace, amen.

