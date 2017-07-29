AITTA 2017: Medallion wins Best Connectivity Provider in Africa

Medallion Communications Limited, one of Africa’s leading interconnect exchange clearinghouses and DataCenter provider has won this year’s ‘Best Connectivity Provider in Africa.’

Medallion won the award at the 2nd Africa Information Technology & Telecom Awards (AITTA), which was organized by InstintWave in Accra, Ghana recently.

Speaking on the award, Mr Akin Naphtal, CEO of Instinctwave noted that AITTA is an accolade given to organizations, individuals and teams as a vindication of the hard work and innovation.

He said Medallion, which has expertise in the establishment of carrier hotels and data hosting facilities, won the award not only for its Interconnect Clearing House services across all service providers, but the fact that the Medallion’s Data Center is the most interconnected facility in the West Africa sub-region and most likely the Africa continent, was also a factor.

Receiving the award on behalf of Medallion Communications Limited, an elated Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Ikechukwu Nnamani said the award is a display of the Medallion’s resilience in building telecom infrastructure that is currently accommodating the hosting of contents from both local and international service providers in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the Medallion Data Center, which is carrier neutral currently provides hosting services to over 83 local and international service providers that are operating in Nigeria. This is a feat, Nnamani noted endeared Medallion to receiving the award.

Medallion is strengthening its market footings by expanding interconnect clearinghouse services across Nigeria. In addition to its facilities in Lagos and Abuja, Medallion is creating new interconnect points in Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Kano and Ibadan in its next expansion phase. This is in a bid to address some of the interconnect challenges in the industry.

The establishment of an independent interconnect clearinghouse like Medallion has seen to improvement in the area of establishing interconnection, which used to take up to a period of three years in the past. Today, once an interconnect decision is taken, it only takes a few weeks to establish interconnection.