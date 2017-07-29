CONGRATULATIONS NIGERIANS, OVER THE RELEASE OF ABDUCTED EPE SCHOOL BOYS

The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) wholeheartedly congratulates and rejoice with the government and people of Nigeria in general and Lagos in particular and lovers of peace worldwide over the safe release today of the six students abducted from a secondary school in Lagos since May 24th 2017.

We rejoice most sincerely with the parents of the children who have had to go through the trauma of this abduction at an unimaginable pain and anguish.

We commend loudly the commitment of the Lagos State government in deploying human and material resources to aid the release of the abducted school children.

We commend the professionalism, patriotism and untiring efforts of our security agencies for their painstaking efforts which contributed in no small way to the release of the kidnapped students

We commend most especially the Inspector General of Police, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the Commander of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), the anti kidnapping squad of the IGP and their officers and men as well as officers of sister security agencies whose resilience and commitment to their oath inflamed the heat on the kidnappers and contributed in no small measure to the release of the abducted children.

We commend the Ondo State government led by Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) for his interest, cooperation and assistance in securing the release of the kidnapped students.

However, while basking in the euphoria of the release and return to the family of these children for which we are eternally grateful to the Almighty, we demand the following:

1. Government must ensure that the released students are accessed post traumatic debriefing and so also their parents.

2. We call on the security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and sponsors of this inhuman and criminal act, no matter how long it takes.

3. We call on government at all levels to enhance the security apparatus of the state through the creation of a functional synergy between the security agencies and the citizenry for improved security network.

4. We demand immediate improvement of surveillance on our waterways nationwide because of its porosity which is a threat to national security.

5. We call for improved capacity and morale for our security agencies whose efficiency is being hampered by lack of basic working tools and motivation occasioned by poor funding.

Once again, we rejoice with the parents of the released abductees and call for all hands to be on deck towards plugging our security loopholes which is a threat to our existence as a people.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thanks.

Yours Sincerely,

Nelson Ekujumi,

Executive Chairman.