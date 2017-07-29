Osun orders MDAs to intensify efforts on revenue generation

Osun State Government has directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in the state to intensify efforts on revenue generation so as to earn the money required to run the state.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the Osun State executive meeting in Osogbo, the Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr Sola Fasure said the council observed that the government needs revenue to be able to function well and directed MDAs to acquire the consciousness.

The state government appeals to all residents of the state and all individuals, agencies, firms and organisations doing business in Osun to pay their taxes and other dues as their civic obligation and avoid facing the consequences of running afoul of the tax law.

According to Fasure, “the Council said the campaign for payment of tax must be sustained among all staff of government as government will be run with the consciousness of an enterprise in which revenue must be earned before it can be spent.”

He added that the Council notes the ban placed on the sales of petrol and diesel engines by Britain and France with effect from 2040. It is an interesting trend of progressive obsolescence of crude oil.

“This effectively signals the end of oil dependent economies, making it more imperative for our state to be self-sustaining.

“This is the only path to overcoming our present challenges and the survival of the state system, as it is, in the foreseeable future.

Fasure disclosed that the Council also approves seven committees comprised of council members in seven key areas including the Civil Service Reform Committee, Osuwon Omoluabi Committee, Revenue Generation Committee, Sanitation Committee, Security Committee and Sports Development Committee.