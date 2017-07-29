Osun workers will get arrears of outstanding salary - Labour leaders

The leaders of labour unions in Osun State have assured the category of workers in the state who have been receiving modulated salaries that they would get the arrears of their salaries.

According to a press statement by the Osun State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council I,II&III, the Labour union including the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress said the state government has assured them they the arrears of the salaries of the affected workers would be paid.

The statement was signed by the Chairmen of NLC, JNC and TUC, Comrade Jacob Adekomi, Alhaji Bayo Adejumo and Debola Adekola and well as their secretaries, Comrade Rufus Adeyemi, Comrade Richard Oyegbami and Comrade Akin Olatunbosun.

The labour leaders disclosed that the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has approved the payment the arrears of salaries and pensions for July and August 2015 to officers on Grade Level 08 and above as well as pensioners.

The statement explained that the state government does not owe any worker on Grade Level 1-7 and that any pensioner whose monthly pension was not up to N20,000 was not being owed by the state government.

The statement workers on Grade Level 8-10 who were collecting 50 percent of their monthly salaries between July 2015 and August 2016 before their salaries were reviewed upward to 75 percent in September, 2016 would still be paid their arrears of the modulated pay.

It added that all other categories of officers who have been earning 50% of their monthly Salaries between July 2015 and now and the concerned pensioners would still be paid the outstanding arrears.

According to the statement, “Osun State Government has indicated commitment to the payment. The arrears of Salaries and Pensions for July and August 2015 as been approved for payment to officers on GL 08 and above as well as Pensioners, earning more than Twenty Thousand Naira per month.”

“Mr. Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola promised to offset the arrears of Salaries and Pensioners and he has commenced the payment by giving approval as indicated above.”

“We want to use this medium to thank Mr. Governor for approving the payment of two months arrears of Salaries and Pensions and balance of 2015 Leave Bonus.”

“We appreciate the genuine concern of workers and pensioners alike and also their patience and perseverance as we sue for peace and look for to better days for our nation and indeed our dear state.”