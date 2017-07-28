AVOID HATE SPEECH, MADUMERE TELLS CORPS MEMBERS

The Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has charged 2017 corps members deployed to serve in the state to shun hate speech.

Madumere gave the admonition yesterday at Eziama Obaire, in Nkwerre LGA of the state during the official opening of the orientation course for the 2017 Batch A stream II, corps members deployed to serve in the state.

The Deputy Governor who was represented at the occasion by his Principal Secretary Nze Obina Aharanwa described National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as an organization that epitomizes the true symbol of Nigerian unity, brotherhood and integration. His address reading in parts; “We must shun divisive comments, unnecessary bickering, rumor mongering and other inflammatory actions and inactions that are capable of putting asunder to the unity of Nigeria. He added that all stakeholders must join hands in the move to defend the peace and unity of the country.” He also advised them to learn to appreciate their culture of their host communities.

He revealed government preparedness to reward corps members that will distinguish themselves during this particular service year as he thanked Eziama Obaire community, staff of NYSC for their efforts towards the success of the occasion.

Earlier in his address at the occasion, Ichie Norbert Okoro, chairman NYSC State Governing Board described NYSC as a vehicle for the development of common ties among Nigerian youths and promotion of national unity.

According to him, the programme has strengthened the bond of unity among Nigeria youths despite the current challenges posed by the BOKO HARAM insurgents, and other forms of restiveness in some parts of the country.

Okoro commended the Rescue Mission Government in the state for their doggedness in sustaining the free education programme, adding that the State is virtually developing into a one city state with cities of Owerri, Orlu, and Okigwe rapidly extending their frontiers.

He urged the corps members to explore alternative skills and agricultural development programmes of the government in the light of the current economic challenges.

Adding his voice, the State coordinator, NYSC Imo State, Olugbodi James informed that the NYSC scheme has four cardinal programmes such as orientation, primary assignment, community development service and the passing out exercise, even as he urged corps members to pay rapt attention during their service year.

Olugbodi James admonished them to respect constituted authorities during their service year, assuring them of adequate provision of personnel/ to ensure their upkeep and training in the camp