Fayose hails National Assembly over passage of “Not too young to run” bill; wants age barrier removed completely

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has commended the National

Assembly for its passage of the bill to reduce the age limits for

elective positions, calling for total removal of age barrier from

eligibility to contest elections in the country.

He said; “If a Nigerian who is 18 years can vote, such a person should

also be qualified to be voted for and whether or not such person can

be elected should be left in the hands of the electorate. Most

importantly, age is not a barrier to intellectual capability and that

has been in most countries led by young people. Here in Nigeria,

General Yakubu Gowon was Head of State at 32.”

The governor, whoassured that the Ekiti State House of Assembly will

endorse the bill when presented to it, called on other States Houses

of Assembly to endorse the bill, saying; “There is no nation that can

develop without giving its youths opportunity to serve.”

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Friday, by his Special Assistant

on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose

said; “There is nothing wrong in a 30 year old contesting for

President not to even talk of 35 year old because the future of

Nigeria belongs to the youths.”

The governor also declared that he was already putting into practice

provisions of the bill in Ekiti State, explaining that it was in

recognition of the importance of youth’s involvement in governance

that he restricted the age anyone can contest for councilor to between

18 and 40 years and those above 50 from contesting chairmanship

election.

“I salute the National Assembly for passing this very important bill

that will enable young Nigerians to contest for President at 35,

governor at 30 and House of Representative or State Assemblies at 25.

But the National Assembly should have removed the age barrier

completely,” the governor said.

The governor, who reiterated his resolve to enforce age limit for

local government positions, said; “This bill passed by the National

Assembly has reinforced my position on age limit for local council

positions in Ekiti State.

“It is my position that our youths must be allowed to participate in

governance since they are the ones who provide the largest votes

during elections.

“Most importantly, the future belongs to the youths and I believe that

they should be giving prominent roles in structuring that future which

belongs to them.”