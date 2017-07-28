Huge Relief! After 64 Days In Captivity, Kidnapped Igbonla College Students Regain Freedom

The six students abducted from the Igbonla Model College, Epe in Lagos state have regained freedom.

The students were released in Ondo State, and are at present in the custody of the police.

The students, Pelumi Philips, Farouq Yusuf, Isiaq Rahmon, Adebayo George, Judah Agbausi and Peter Jonah were abducted from their school and when the kidnappers established contact with the parents, a ransom of N400m was demanded but this was later reduced to N100m owing to the inability of the parents to meet up with the demand.

The kidnappers were said to have advised the parents to reach out to others and deliberate on how to raise the N100m as well as mounting pressure on the state government to raise the money for them.

Although details of their release are still sketchy, our correspondent learnt the kids were released in Ajakpa Community in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A senior police officer said the children had been moved to the Ondo State Police Command headquarters in Akure.

It was gathered that no ransom was paid before the victims were released.

According to a source, the abducted kids would be taken to the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu at the Ondo State Government House Akure, the state capital by the security operatives.

One of the parents of the children basked in euphoria when contacted on the telephone.

“I am the happiest person on earth right now. When I called the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to confirm the news, he said ‘congratulations, they have been released’.” Additional report from Punch/Vanguard