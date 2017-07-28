Store keeper docked over alleged theft of company's washing machine 

Osun State Police Command has arraigned the store keeper of one Ebenezer Nig. Enterprises, Olalekan Adeshina before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly stealing #2,000,000 assets of the company.

The accused person was arraigned before the court tobordering on a count charge of stealing.

Our Correspondent learnt that a 39-year old, Adeshina was the store keeper of the organisation and dubiously employed the position to steal the company's valuable assets.

The Prosecutor, Eliza Olusegun told the court that Adesina on the 8th day of September 2015 at No,165 Station Road Osogbo, Osun State abused the position given to him by stealing some valuable assets of Ebenezer Nigeria Enterprises valued #2,000,000.

Among the stolen items were; 7 Tec washing machines, 21 Haier Thermocool fridges, 4 electric generators, 4 citizens freezers and others.

He added that the offence is contrary to section 383,and punishable under section 390(6)(9) of criminal code cap 34 vol.11 laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty of the crime.

And his counsel, Barrister Promise Jones applied for the bail earlier granted to the accused person be continued under terms and condition, citing the persistence and steady compliance of his client to the court order.

In her ruling, Magistrate M.A Awodele ordered the case be transfered to Magistrate Court 5.

She therefore adjourned the case to 29th of September to be mentioned at the aforementioned court.