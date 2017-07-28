Okonjo-Iweala named to the board of Standard Chartered bank

Former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named an independent non-executive director at Standard Chartered Plc in the United Kingdom.

Okonjo-Iweala was two-time minister of finance in Nigeria. First under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

She was a key figure in driving NEEDS agenda under Obasanjo, and was a powerful member of the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan where he held the post of Co-ordination minister for the economy, which made literally the most powerful minister in that administration.

Standard Chartered PLC is a British multinational banking and financial services company head-quartered in London and with presence in 70 countries.

According to a statement released by the company yesterday, her appointment is effective from November 1, 2017. She will earn £130,000 per annum for her expertise in financial and development financing.

José Viñals, Group Chairman, said: “Ngozi is a globally recognised African and international figure. She has significant geopolitical, economic, risk and development experience and expertise at a national governmental level and in international organisations, which will provide significant insight and value to the Board.