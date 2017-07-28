IYC LASHES OUT AT SENATE OVER REJECTION OF RESTRUCTURING

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, has grossly lashed out at the Nigerian Senate over its recent refusal to amend the constitution to actualize the need to decentralize or devolve powers from the Federal Government to the State Governments.

In a release made available to the press and signed by the National Spokesman of Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Barr. Henry Iyalla, the apex Ijaw youth body condemned the move, saying it has exposed the level of indifference and lack of interest by majority of the Senators towards the unity of the country; especially at a time when majority of the people are strongly resolved towards restructuring this country. The statement further noted, that It would be in the best interest of the Senate to reconsider their position on the issue of devolution of powers to the State as their refusal to accept it does not serve the general purpose or interest of the Niger Delta people and Nigerians.

The statement reads in part: “It's quite unfortunate that the Senate who has the Opportunity to restructure this country in line with the tenets and principles of True Fiscal Federalism has failed to do so. We must however continue to agitate for the decentralization of powers as against the quasi- military or unitary system of Government we operate; anything to the contrary would be against our age-long agitation for Resource Control and Self-Determination. We emphasize that states should be given the powers to manage and control their own resources”.

The Ijaw Youth Council in its statement has therefore challenged the Senate to convoke a Constituent Assembly were all ethnic groups would sit to determine the veracity of rejecting the operation of true federalism in Nigeria.

Hear this: “Let it be said unequivocally, that the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and the Niger Delta people as a whole would reject any move aimed at perpetually subjecting our people to a life of penury in plenty. We call on the President of the Senate and all distinguished Senators to review their stand in other to help a country that is in dire need of mental and physical restructuring”, the release was quoted as saying.