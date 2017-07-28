Men arraigned for stealing bed sheets, lamp holders, others in Osun

Osun State Police Command has arraigned three men before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo for allegedly stealing the properties of one Alhaji Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa valued #10,000,000.

The accused persons included Lateef Oladosu aged 30, Adeniyi Adegoke 34 and ldowu Oguniyi aged 20.

The accused persons were arraigned before the court bordering on a count charge of stealing.

Our Correspondent gathered that Lateeef stole some valuable items of Alhaji Ganiyu valued #10,000,000 and hoarded them to Oguniyi and Adegoke.

The Prosecutor,Lamidi Rasak told the court that Lateef Oladosu sometimes in the Month of May 2017 (date and time were not stated) at Gani Olaoluwa Avenue Osogbo, stole some valuable properties of Alhaji Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa valued #10,000,000.

Among the stolen items were; 62 bed sheets, 62 pieces of duvets, 70 coloured cuttons, 150 pieces of lamp holders and others.

Lamidi also added that Adeniyi Adegoke and Oguniyi Idowu on the aforementioned period received the stolen items gathered by Lateef.

He added that the offence contravened section 427, 383 and 390(4)(g)(6) of criminal code cap 34 vol.11 laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

The accused persons however pleaded not guilty of the crime.

The Defense Counsel to the first accused person, Shola Adeleke pleaded with the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms as he has been in police custody since 7th of July.

Kayode Ajibola,Counsel to the remaining two accused persons, submitted that the accused were presumed innocent until proven otherwise and also prayed the city for their bail.

In his verdict, Magistrate A.A Ayeni granted the accused persons bail of #250,000 with two sureties in like sum with a condition that one of the sureties must be fully employed, a resident within the jurisdiction of the court and their addresses must be verified by the Prosecutor.

He adjourned the case to 10th of October 2017 for mention.