Africa | 27 July 2017 14:26 CET

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade with relation to the Bundeswehr helicopter tragedy in Mali

By African Press Organization

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 27, 2017/APO/ -- It was with shock that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade heard of the tragic accident in Mali in which two helicopter pilots from the German army lost their lives.

The Hungarian Government, which itself is doing its utmost with responsibility and within its capabilities to take part in international efforts aimed at establishing peace and security, shares in the grief of the German people in these difficult hours. We take this opportunity to assure the families of the victims of our most sincere condolences, and to wish them strength and comfort.


