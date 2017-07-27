Free Speech or Terror TV? Al Jazeera’s Support for ISIS and Al Queda

Al Jazeera’s Arabic TV channel has been promoting both ISIS and Al

Queda/Al Nusra for years now. ISIS and Al Nusra representatives

appearing on the channel are greeted with “welcome back brother” and

when finished are told to “go with god”. Rayan Mishaal, founding

Director of the ISIS-Aamaq news agency, was a regular guest and when

he was killed in Syria Al Jazeera Arabic offered their on air

condolences.

One entire program featured an AJ Arabic senior anchorman arguing in

support of a genocide in Syria of the Alawite religious minority

(which the Presidential Family hails from) as being the best solution

to the Syrian peoples problems (see Nervana1 or Hayder al Khoei for

more).

When the Arab Spring broke out, or was instigated from abroad, in

2011, Al Jazeera Arabic TV channel, a fiefdom of the Qatari Royal

Family, went into hyperdrive against the Assad government in power in

Syria and forced most of the authentic journalists at the station to

quit in protest. Some of them formed new TV channels, including Al

Mayadeen TV, based in Lebanon, which has since been kicked off both

the Saudi Arabsat and the Egyptian Nilesat channels, though Al Jazeera

Arabic and AJ English are both still carried by both satellite systems

never mind the so called “Boycott of Qatar” by the Saudi lead

coalition.

The Nato War Against Libya in 2011 was the watershed moment for AJ

Arabic when they launched a racist terror campaign with star reporter

Hoda Abdel Hamid saturating the airwaves with hate speech falsely

claiming that Gaddafi had sent Black, African mercenaries to rape

thousands of the wives and daughters of Libyans in a wave of rapine

and mayhem spreading across the country.

Fear of black sexual predators, playing right smack into the most

backward and racist tendencies of a people only a generation, if that,

removed from nomadism, Hoda seemed to instinctively know how to panic

the Libyan Arab population and upwards of a half a million Libyan

Arabs fled their homes to supposed protection in the Al Queda and

later ISIS controlled east of Libya, Serenaica of old.

This racist hate speech was a complete fabrication and when challenged

on this Hoda Abdel Hamid was forced to return to Libya only to

completely fail to find any trace of African Mercenaries or a single

woman who had been raped. This was the same campaign that saw

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and UN Ambassador Susan Rice

claiming that Qaddafi’s fighters were being given viagra to fuel rape

and pillage against their own people, giving fresh meaning to lies

and damned lies.

As a result of this racist incitement to violence hundreds if not

thousands of African guest workers were lynched by Libyan Arab death

squads, with their tortured, burnt bodies hung from bridges or dumped

in the desert. I attended funerals for Eritrean victims of these

racist lynch mobs and the images of the tortured and burnt alive

Africans, broadcast for the whole world to see, could only resurrect

memories of similar lynchings of black men committed throughout the

former slave states in the USA well into my lifetime.

This war crime, what amounted to an ethnic cleansing of Libyan Arabs

and mass murder of African guest workers is no different from other

war crimes that have had perpetrators, both military and civilian,

indicted by the International Criminal Court. Of course to be indicted

by the ICC requires White House approval so don’t hold your breath

that Hoda and the rest of the journalistic hoodlums at Al Jazeera

Arabic TV will ever face justice for their crimes against the Syrian,

Libyan and African people.

The western media has been pumping “support free speech” in its

defense of Al Jazeera English but almost completely blind when it

comes to shining the light of day on the Al Jazeera Arabic TV channel

and its promotion of “Terror TV” by its support for ISIS and Al Queda

over its airwaves internationally. In the case of AJ Arabic

“Journalism Is A Crime” putting a lie to its sister station’s claims

otherwise.

Thomas C. Mountain is an independent journalist in Eritrea, living and

reporting from here since 2006. See thomascmountain on Facebook and

Twitter or best contact him at thomascmountain at g mail dot com