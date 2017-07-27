Rihanna knows you're not looking at her dress: 'Eyes up here'

Rihanna and Cara Delevingne are proving to be two red carpet queens on the press tour of their new sci-fi film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

The ANTI artist, whose sense of style spans the sartorial spectrum, has favored princess gowns for her latest outings, choosing a puffy pink Giambattista Valli number for the Hollywood premiere of the movie last week.

And on Monday in London, she once again went with the Italian fashion house, appearing in an off-the-shoulder red number with a matching rose-covered clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Rihanna chose another fairytale look by Giambattista Valli. (Photo: Getty Images)

The back of her dress was just as eye-catching. (Photo: Getty Images)

The dramatic gown was created with tons of fabric that ensured all eyes were on the star on the blue carpet.

However, as she noted on Instagram, gazes should be directed up — despite the push-up bodice.

For the afterparty, @badgalriri slipped into a silver slip dress. She also revealed that she was wearing makeup from her own Fenty Beauty brand, which is set to debut in the fall.

As for Rihanna's co-star and friend Delevingne, she went for a similarly dramatic look.

Cara chose British label Burberry for the premiere. (Photo: PA)

The model-turned-actress opted for a more masculine look in the form of a tailored black Burberry suit. A custom-made bejeweled cape was paired with embellished sandals and a black hairband to add some feminine flair.

The ex-model appears to be growing out her buzzcut. (Photo: AP)

Delevingne, who shaved her head back in April, revealed a slightly longer peroxide blonde style. As her hairstylist Mara Rozak wrote on Instagram, “Who ever said short hair wasn't versatile?”

Both stars showed off deep red lips with Delevingne choosing dark-rimmed eyes and a subtle cat-eye.