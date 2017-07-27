Transgenders Not Welcome To Serve In Us Military

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 27 July 2017

President Donald Trump has said there is no place for transgender people in the United States military henceforth.

He made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon through a series of tweets saying the decision was made after holding consultation with his generals and military experts.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump's tweet read.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”


