Aregbesola advocates federation of Police Structure

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has called for the federation of the Nigeria Police Command structure, adding that the structure of the command shouldn’t be centralized as it is.

Ogbeni Aregbesola said this while speaking on the topic, “Combating the Twin Evil of Terrorism and Kidnapping through Peoples Policing” at the Atlantis event centre on Wednesday.

Speaking at the program which was organized by the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police, Aregbesola suggested that States should have their own police or there should be at least zonal commands for zonal structures in order to ensure fast and effective policing.

He also said apart from terrorism and kidnapping, another crime which needs urgent attention is occultism as youths now believe in creating money from magic.

Citing the example of Oluwafemi Sonibare, a 400 level student of Osun State University, who was killed by some youths with the intention of using his body parts for money rituals, Aregbesola charged the police and the community at large to be extra vigilant and discourage wealth without work.

According to him, “Citizen Police is seriously needed, peace is important in any society and that is why I respect institutions that are ensuring peace. The government appreciates the State Police command and has chosen to support the command. Without peace, there can be no meaningful development in a society.

“Occultism is the first notion money can be created from magic but money can only be made through hard work. I want to urge our communities to advocate farming, to attract youths into food production; Nigeria doesn’t have enough foreign exchange to import food. Lets us all go back to the farm to get rid of this occult evil that money can be gotten through magic. Every society should discourage wealth without work.”

Other speakers at the event include the former Inspector General of Police, Mr Solomon Arase, former NULGE President and Permanent Secretary in the State, Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega and President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, foremost Human Frights Activist, Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin who all commended the organizers of the program and urged the communities to continue its support for the Police Command to ensure a safer state and country at large.