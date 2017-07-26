Osun Peace Corps celebrate Senate passage of bill

Osun State chapter of Peace Corps Nigeria on Wednesday, held a jubilation rally over the passage of the bill for assent.

The volunteers trooped out in mass with the commandant of Peace Corp in the State, Patriot Paul Ayinde.

The volunteers were armed with placards with different inscriptions of thanksgiving on them and sang songs of victory.

The volunteer started the jubilation rally at Osogbo Grammar School through to State secretariat, Abere where they terminated the rally.

The Commandant of the corps, Patriot Ayinde while addressing the journalists, said the passage of the bill by National Assembly is a great joy to the officers and him in particular.

He also commended the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki for the job well done over the bill.

He said “The passage of our bill put a smile on our faces. Our patience has been rewarded by the National Assembly and with this, better days are ahead of us.

"We appreciate the National Assembly for the adoption of our bill and giving education sector another hope at this time." He added.