Buhari receives delegation of seven Nigerian governors in London

President Muhammadu Buhari, beaming with smiles and life, has received in audience seven Nigerian governors who left Nigeria Tuesday night to visit him in London, where he has been recuperating since 8 May.

The governors were led by Governor Abdulaziz Yari, chairman of the Governors Forum.

The six other governors are: Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Udom Emmanuel, (Akwa Ibom), Abiola Ajimobi(Oyo), Abdullahi Ganduja(Kano) and Samuel Ortom, Benue State and Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state.

Buhari welcomes Ajimobi

It was the second goodwill visit by Nigerian political leaders.

President Buhari had on Sunday in London received a delegation of All Progressives Congress (APC) which comprised national leadership of the party and two of its governors—Nasir El-Rufai and Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha had reported that President Buhari remains his old self when the team met him at Abuja House, in London.

Buhari: with the full team

Buhari with Yari and Shettima

Buhari and his wife, Aisha

President Buhari will return home when his doctors certify him to make the home journey.

Credit: NAN