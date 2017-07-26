“cheerful” Buhari Receives Visiting Governors Forum Members In London

BEVERLY HILLS, July 26, (THEWILL) – Photos showing a cheerful Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari with seven state governors in London, United Kingdom, has emerged.

THEWILL recalls that the state governors, led by Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara state, departed the country on Tuesday evening, to see the President.

Other members of the delegation are Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The development is coming few days after some All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates led by the party Chairman, Chief John Oyegun visited the President in London.

The photos were posted on Twitter, by a user identified only as Banky, showing the President in a jovial mood with the governors.

President Buhari has spent over seventy six days in London since he departed the country on May 7 for a follow up of his medicals in the United Kingdom.