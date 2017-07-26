Full Brief Of Delta Head Of Service, Reginald Bayoko During The Inspection Of Offices Ravaged By Flood

If you look at me, my face is very downcast because usually I always wear a very good smile but sadly today I’m wearing not a smile but a non-smile and it is just a reflection of what we have seen and it calls for sober reflections but the truth is, like I always say, in every situation we see ourselves, it is our reaction that tests our character, it is not what builds our character.

What we have seen now well sometimes it may sound absurd or a bit ironical but the truth is perhaps is God’s message for us to be stronger and do the right thing and the needful thing. What it also means is that it is a test of leadership not just for his excellency but for all of us in the bureaucratic process and for all of us who are also in this complex because I have seen the level of destruction, if I would use that word, that has been unleashed by the flood but what I have also seen is that in the situation which we have found ourselves they are potentials for us to really show that we can lead and get the best out of the situation.

So my message here is which is what I have been conveyed even in the serious mood and in the lighter mood is that, forget what we have seen, let us react in a positive way to ensure that we can get the best out of the situation and that brings to mind giving my vantage position and I know when his excellency came on board, one of the first things he took as part of his smart agenda was to address the flooding challenge in delta state. Giving what I have seen, although I wasn’t a member of the state Tenders Board but I had the opportunity of representing my commissioner. It was one of the very earliest projects that were reviewed by that board to ensure that the issue that we are seeing today is a thing of the past.

The way I would take it from what I have seen now, it is going be a bit philosophical and they say that sometimes that Sleep that you have had is sweetest when you are about to wake up. In the same way too, we are seeing a challenge that may look a bit devastating but I think we have seen the end of the problem, in Jesus Name… I will call on you, rally round don’t worry yourself, we have seen plenty of documents that have been damaged and all the rest but good enough, the bureaucracy works in a way that to a large extent even though we cannot say complete 100%, to a large extent, many of the documents we have that appear seemingly lost, are backed up somewhere in the system and by God’s grace, let’s get the once that we have seen and let’s try to retrieve the ones that we have not seen.

But I will also thank many of us in the neighborhood as well who have provided ample clarification to how this flood thing emerged because the first question I asked when I got here was that how did this, it has never shown this sign that it can be so devastating but we realized that there was a wall that collapsed based on the channeling problem and nature as well because we cannot run away from nature and that is why we also tell our western brothers who seem to be leading the way and for which we have heard something that may not be too palatable, that saying that climatic change is a husk. It is true and they are things we cannot run away from but it is our ability to respond to the situation that we find ourselves that matters not the ability to lament what we have seen and by God’s grace we will get out of it.