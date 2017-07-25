Kreusel, German Ambassador Applauds Anambra

The atmosphere of peace and freedom that currently pervades Anambra State as a result of the purposeful leadership of Governor Willie Obiano has earned the praise of Mr. Dietmar Kreusel, the German Ambassador to Nigeria.

Mr Kreusel who spoke to Government House Correspondents after a breakfast meeting with Governor Obiano at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia expressed deep satisfaction with the vastly reconstructed social atmosphere of the state under Obiano and promised to advise his colleagues and German compatriots to visit Anambra and see things for themselves.

“We spent the night here. We had a very good evening yesterday. I like the people. I like the landscape. I like the atmosphere. I think it is very good to be in Anambra,” the Ambassador declared in full satisfaction with his Anambra experience.

Speaking further, Ambassador Kreusel assured that he would put in word for the state among his colleagues and compatriots, saying “I can only invite colleagues and also German compatriots to come here and see how good it is.”

Giving insight into his private meeting with Governor Obiano, Ambassador Kreusel revealed that he had visited to discuss major issues in the country as well as the coming gubernatorial election in the state with the Governor.

Said he: “We had a very intensive and constructive dialogue on the major issues of the day; not only Anambra issues but also issues concerning the South East region.”

On specific terms, Ambassador Kreusel said; “we had a discussion on the situation in Anambra; particularly on the run-up to the election. We had exchange of views on the situation in the South East concerning the on-going discussions about restructuring and so on.”

The German Ambassador also reiterated German interest in the Nigerian economy. According to him, “Germany is in principle interested in investing in Nigeria because this is a very interesting place. It has a huge potential and that goes certainly also for the South East. We did not elaborate on specifics but we agreed on a follow up meeting of experts on both sides to look further into the issue.”

The German Ambassador’s comment further reconfirms the general belief that Anambra has become a better place under the Obianoadministration which is widely credited with rebuilding the once tattered socio-economic fabric of the state.

The influx of foreign envoys as well as investor to Awka the state capital in recent times confirms the growing confidence of the international community in the changing fortunes of Anambra State under Obiano.

It would be recalled that in April this year, a Chinese investor based in Hong Kong had signed an agreement with the Government of Anambra State for the building of an Airport City in Umueri that is valued at $2bn and at no cost to the state.

The Chinese investment is widely seen as the largest single direct investment into Nigeria at a time of great economic recession that has chased many foreign investors away.

Governor Obiano has continued the justify the enormous responsibility placed on him by the various institutions that have bestowed honours on him for his outstanding performance in three years during which time he has effectively written the narrative of Anambra State from horror and concern to hope and promise.