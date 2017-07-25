Teen docked for stealing TV in Osun

A 19-year old teenager, Yusuf Ismail has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun state over alleged burglary and theft.

Prosecutor Sunday Ajayi told the court that Ismail on the 20th July, 2017 at about 6:45 pm broke into the house of one Ajala Tunde behind Onward hospital Agunbelewo area, in Osogbo.

Ajayi further explained that the suspect on the aforementioned date and time stole one 32 inches Plasma TV valued One Hundred Thousand naira (100,000), property of Ajala Tunde .

The offence according to the Prosecutor was contrary to and punishable under Section 412 of the Criminal Code Cap.34 Volume 11 laws of Osun state, 2003.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of burglary and theft allegations levelled against him.

And his counsel, Barrister Okobe Najite applied for the bail of accused person in the most liberal terms.

Najite who assured the court that his client would not jump bail if granted, said the accused was still presumed innocent until contrary is proved by a court of law.

He added that the reliable sureties would stand for the accused as the alleged offenses are bailable.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ayeni granted the bail of N100, 000 to the accused with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 29 September, 2017 for further hearing.