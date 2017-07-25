Osun Pensioners warn Aregbesola against diversion of new Paris Club refunds

The group of 2011/2012 retirees in Osun State led by Comrade Ilesanmi Omoniyi has warned the government of the state under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola against possible diversion of the newly paid Paris Club refunds to some elephant jobs.

The group said the Governor should rather use the available funds to settle all outstanding salary, pension and gratuity.

While addressing press men at the Electronic Correspondents' Chapel in Osogbo, the State capital, the Secretary of the group, Mr Sola Olojede, said the state government should also stop the 50 percent payment of pension and salary.

Olojede added that the retirees also demand prompt payment of monthly pension without disparity between the State and Local Government pensioners.

The pensioners were seen with different placards on which were written; "Aregbesola, use Paris Club refunds to pay pensions and workers salary in Osun", "pay us our pension and salary starts and gratuity now", "Acting President Osinbajo tell Aregbesola to pay our pension and gratuity", among others.

The group also accused the State Governor of diverting some of the first tranche of the Paris Club refunds, the relief fund and the 2016 budget support.

According to Olojede, "The issue at stake now is more than that of workers and pensioners but it is about the future of Osun State and the generation yet unborn. The Government should use all the diverted money and the new one to pay salary.

"The best thing for him to do is look for the money to pay us. If he wants to enjoy the rest of his tenure, those who know him should tell to bring back all the money he diverted. If he will not pay our money, we can assure him that we won't let him rest.

"Our people are dying everyday, some are living like lunatics and some living in dilapidated houses. Enough is enough.

"The available funds from Internally Generated Revenue including PAYE and the Second Tranche of the Paris Club Refund is enough to pay all our outstanding pension, salary and gratuity and it must be used to clear all the debt.

"We appeal to well meaning Nigerians to prevail on Aregbesola to stop killing pensioners and diverting money to pay owners of demolished houses. We specially call on the Federal Government to closely monitor how the Paris Club refunds is spent. " Olojede stressed.