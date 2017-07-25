I just felt like killing my husband- wife who partook in husband’s death confesses

Mouths were left unconsciously opened in surprise at the Osun State Police Command Headquarters on Monday when 39-year old Omotayo Salawudeen who was arrested for having a hand in the death of her husband, Alhaji Salawudeen Hakeem, confessed she killed him because she just felt like.

“Wonders would never end”, “Surely, the world is at its end” were the words on the lips of those who were there when the woman admitted she killed her husband.

Alhaji Hakeem who lived with the suspect and their three kids at No. 11 Adeniran street, Hallelujah estate in Osogbo, the state capital, had been stabbed to death on May 12, 2017 around 2am at the residence.

The brother to the deceased while reporting the case to the police, had informed them that he was killed by unknown men who did not take anything except some phones from the house.

The police in their investigation which took two months eventually arrested the crime suspect through the phones he took with him on the fateful day. After much pressure, the 24-year old killer, Oladapo Dolapo confessed to the crime and also revealed an unimaginable news.

Dolapo said although he really stabbed the deceased four times, it was actually his wife who gave the job to him and even participated in the crime. He said while he stabbed the late Alhaji, his wife snuffed the air out of him by blocking his breathing with a pillow.

With a bowed head, the ex-convict narrated how he met Omotayo and what transpired on the fateful day, “I was hanging around Sabo in Osogbo when the woman approached me, I had just left Ilesa Prison Custody where I was sentenced to for stealing a phone, I was there for six months.

“Upon my return, I had no where to go and was at Sabo when this woman came to me one day that she needs some people to punish her husband. I asked her what the man did and she told me she had been with him for over 19 years and suddenly he got married to another wife last year and had stopped taking care of her and her children since then.

“She said she wants to punish him for that, I asked her what type of punishment and she said if the man can die, she wouldn’t mind, that she wants to kill the man. I asked her what would be her own gain if the man dies and she said she has a lot of things to benefit and that I should not worry.

“So I told her, see, I need your help, I have no where to stay, will you be taking care of me after the job has been done and she said yes, that she is ready to render help to me and that after the job has been done and everything has died down, she will give me everything I want and that was how I accepted the job.

“On that fateful day, she called me and told me to come and meet her at Hallelujah estate and when I got there, she sneaked me into the house and hid me somewhere till the husband came back. When it was midnight, she told me to enter their room and when I did, she was playing with the man till he slept off, then later she covered the man’s face with a pillow and told me to stab him with the knife in my hand.” Dolapo added remorsefully.

Asked if he regret what he did, Dolapo said, “I have so much regret but I can only blame myself because I caused everything. The time she came, if I had refused the offer, she wouldn’t have done anything to me, but due to some untangible reasons and my low knowledge, I got myself into this, now I regret everything that has happened and I am so sad now.”

Omotayo on her part, however denied killing her husband because he married another wife, she said the event happened last year and the issue had been resolved. She insisted she just killed him because she felt like.

She said her husband took care of her till his death and didn’t really offend her. “It was just my wish to kill him” Omotayo insisted.

Omotayo who had tried once to set her husband ablaze, also confirmed all the allegations leveled against her including her role and participation in her husband’s death.

Asked how she felt now that the deed has been done and the matter has come out in the open, the mother of three kids, said she feels bad about what she did.

She added that she didn’t know the issue would turn out the way it did and concluded that only God understand everything that happened better.

While parading the suspects, Commissioner of Police, Olafimihan Adeoye said it has been discovered that women are now the perpetrators of domestic violence and some men are now suffering in silent.

He explained that before Omotayo actually killed her husband, she had tried to inflict injuries on him several times and had almost set him ablaze once.

CP thereby urged men who might have a similar case to open up so that the police can render the necessary help. He noted that if the deceased had reported to adequate quarters when the issue started, his untimely death might have been averted.

Meanwhile, the two suspects have been arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate Court and has been remanded in the Ilesa prison custody.