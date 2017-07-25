OSAF felicitates with Rasheed Bolarinwa As ACAMB New Scribe

The Osogbo Affairs Forum, a group of professionals who are of Osogbo extraction has congratulated Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, a staunch member of the group and Head of Corporate Communication, Skye Bank Headquarters, Lagos, on his recent election as Secretary General of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB).

The group's congratulatory message is contained in a statement signed by the group's convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade and its Steering Committee Chairman, Mr. Abdulrahman Okunade and made available to the press in Osogbo.

The group said “Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa's election is a confirmation of the virtues of hard work, dedication to work, commitment, passion and administrative acumen which he is generally known for.

"While we pray for a successful tenure for him, we wish to advise him not to rest on his oars and make these sterling qualities of his to bear on his administration of ACAMB." the group admonished.

Rasheed Bolarinwa, adjudged to be one of Nigeria's youngest ‘IdeaPreneurs’ is a multiple award-winning and seasoned public relations practitioner.

A reputation management professional with a rich pedigree, Bolarinwa has over seventeen (17) years post-qualification hands-on experience spanning journalism, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, strategic brand management, insurance, consulting and banking.

A thorough-bred communicator, he is also a certified Integrated Marketing Communications Practitioner.