Obiano thanks Ndi Anambra for Support During Mum's Funeral

The governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has expressed profound appreciation to the people of the State, friends, family and well-wishers for the role everyone played towards the successful burial of his mother, Mrs. Christiana Obiano.

Governor Obiano's appreciation came at the end of Thanksgiving Mass Sunday in honour of the late matriarch of the family at St. Joseph Memorial School field Aguleri.

Speaking on behalf of his siblings, Chief Obiano said that they were overwhelmed by the support which came unsolicited and free to ensure a hitch-free event over a period of four days.

Said he: "I have no doubt that my mother is in heaven. She was an ardent and dedicated Catholic and member of pious societies like St. Anthony and St. Theresa. She was also a very wealthy woman who did not only take good care of us, especially my good self and she took care of others too and many have also come to honour her and we are grateful.”

Obiano noted the significance of the Homily by Bishop Jonas Benson Okoye who touched on key issues including the need for repentance and eulogized the Blessed Iwene Tansi, highlighting the special privilege Aguleri people enjoy as relations of a holy man. He revealed that Tansi baptized his late mother, stressing that many would be converted to Christianity on account of the mothers’ exemplary life.

Earlier in his Homily, the Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye told the congregation that it was evident that late Mrs. Christiana Obiano was a good Christian and Catholic judging from testimonials of many who encountered whilst alive. He explained the four tings Catholics do at Mass which include: Adoration, Thanksgiving, Forgiveness of sins and Seeking the face of God. All the Bishop noted coalesce in the sanctity of the Mass celebrated by Catholics.

Bishop Benson charged the Aguleri community to emulate the foots-steps of their son, Blessed Iwene Tansi and the exemplary conduct of good Christians like the woman we all came to honour in thanksgiving with the Obianos and pray for the repose of her soul. He also recommended the virtue in small beginnings as displayed in the Parable of the Mustard Seed to modern and aspiring leaders who should learn to be patient and follow the dictates of God and a period of nuturing.

Also recounting his experiences with the late Christiana Obiano, the Auxilliary Bishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Bishop Denis Isizo, stated that in spite of the fact that late Mrs. Obiano was wealthy in her own right and the mother of a governor, she lived a simple life devoid of any special privileges until her death.

“I visited in the hospitals at Awka and later at Nnewi and she was catered for in the same ward where many others stayed. Most patients didn’t know she was governor’s mother. She was that simple and always prayerful. It is also note-worthy that even though her husband died early she made a success of herself in business and trained her children. I recommend her example to widows who should get meaningfully engaged to sustain themselves and family.” Bishop Isizo recounted.

The well attended Thanksgiving Mass attracted many personalities from within and outside the state including; Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Deputy Governor Ebonyi State Dr. Eric Igwe, SSG to Ebonyi State Government, Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke and wife Oby, former Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, former Governor of Central Bank, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, APGA National Working Committee members including National Chairman Ozo Victor Oye, National Secretary, Mr. Labaran Maku, former National Chairman of APGA Chief Sir, Victor Umeh, Director General, National Budget and Planning Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze and former Member Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke and many other dignitaries.