National Day of Action: Not Too Young To Run Movement marches to the National Assembly

As the National Assembly prepares to vote on constitutional amendment clauses from Tuesday the 25th of July 2017, the Not Too Young To Run (NTYTR) movement will embark on a National Day of Action on the Not Too Young To Run Bill to mobilize support for the passage of the proposed amendment on age requirement for running for elective office. The National Day of Action will begin on Tuesday 25, July 2017 at 8am at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution as amended clearly outlines the procedure for amending the constitution. By virtue of that section, any proposed amendment to the constitution must be supported by two-thirds majority of all the members in the Senate and House of Representatives. Also, any amendment passed by the Senate and House must be approved by a resolution of not less than two-thirds of all the states. For the Not Too Young To Run amendment to pass, it will require an affirmative vote of a minimum of seventy-two (72) Senators and two hundred and forty (240) honorable members. It will also require an affirmative vote of 24 state assemblies.

The movement enjoins citizens to participate in the march to mobilize legislators to vote YES for the proposed amendment on Not Too Young To Run. This is a right and not a privilege.

The movement commends the National Assembly for enlisting the Not Too Young To Run as one of the proposed amendments to the constitution that will be considered this week. As the National Assembly votes on the amendments, we urge them to be guided by the interests of the people. The interest of WE THE PEOPLE’ must be respected. As true representatives of the people they should be guided by good conscience, equity and justice. We are optimistic the 8th Assembly will answer this great call of history and remove constitutional impediments to increased youth participation in the political process.

One Shared Value, One Shared Goal, #NOTTOOYOUNGTORUN

Signed

1. Activista

2. Abuja Global Shapers

3. African Youth Initiative on Population, Health & Development (AfrYPoD)

4. Connected Development [CODE]

5. The Election Network

6. League of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (LEPAN)

7. MindCapital

8. The Nigerian Youth Parliament

9. Orodata

10. Project Pink Blue

11. Social Good Nigeria

12. TechHer NG

13. The YALI Network

14. Youngstars Foundation

15. Youth Hub Africa

16. Youth Initiative Advocacy Growth & Advancement (YIAGA)

17. Amplified Radio

18. Media Insight

19. Say No Campaign

20. Vision Alive Foundation, Abia

21. Youth Initiative for Better Change, Adamawa

22. Young Activists Initiative Nigeria, Akwa Ibom

23. Integrity Youth Development Initiative, Anambra

24. Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development, Bayelsa

25. The Bridge Youth Development Foundation, Benue

26. Exit Lanes, Borno

27. After School Centre for Career Development, Cross River

28. DIG Foundation, Ebonyi

29. Connected Advocacy, Edo

30. Inspiration Care Centre, Ekiti

31. New Century Initiative, Enugu

32. Dandalin Matasa Initiative for Rapid Development, Gombe

33. Development Dynamics, Imo

34. Centre for Environmental Research and Development, Jigawa

35. One Project Afrika. Kaduna

36. Centre for Advocacy in Gender and Social Inclusion, Kano

37. Youth Entrepreneurship Support Hub, Katsina

38. Youth Consensus Forum, Kebbi

39. Youth Emancipation for the Society (ProjectYES), Kogi

40. Brain Builders International, Kwara

41. Grassroots Mobilization Initiative, Nasarawa

42. Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, Niger

43. Youth Future Savers Initiatives, Ogun

44. Youth Aglow Initiative, Ondo

45. Kimpact Development Initiative, Osun

46. Young Care Initiative, Oyo

47. Centre for Youth Participation Advocacy, Plateau

48. Golden Star Development Initiative, Sokoto

49. Rural Integrated Development Initiative, Taraba

50. North East Youth Initiative Forum, Yobe

51. Golden Stars Development Initiative, Zamfara

52. Modaville Centre for Development, Lagos

53. National Organization for Citizens Orientation (NOCO), Rivers State.

54. Nigerian Youth Action (NYA), Rivers State, Nigeria

Itodo Samson

Executive Director

Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA)

