AHRC joins Community Coalition Supporting Montford Point Detachment #158 MCL Fundraising Campaign- August 5, 2017:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is calling on the metro area community to help raise funds and volunteer to prepare the Detroit MCL headquarters for the arrival of the Marine Corps. Its headquarters needs roof repair, landscaping, window covers and the removal of old air conditioners.

Montford Point Detachment #158, the only Marine Corp League in the city of Detroit founded by some of the original Montford Point Marineshas been selected by the United States Marine Corps. to receive a mural to be painted across the front of its headquarters.

This mural will be dedicated to the history of the first African American Marines and the history of African American service in the United States Marine Corps. It is planned for the project to be unveiled on September 9, 2017.

We are proud to join this coalition honoring the service and legacy of African-American Marines and the deep 61 years of service by Montford Point Detachment #158 MCL. It is important that the community comes together to help prepare for the historic mural dedication on September 9th, 2017," said Imad Hamad, Executive Director, AHRC.

The fundraising campaign for Montford Point Detachment #158 MCL is being co-chaired by Councilman Gabe Leland and facilitated by AHRC Secretary Isaac Robinson. AHRC members Elisa Grubbs and London Bell, a Gold Star Sister are helping steer the effort.

Upcoming activities include a community breakfast on August 5th at 9 am located at 13721 Joy Road (admission $25), a $10 Blues event with Papa Clyde W. Lee on Friday August 18th at 13721 Joy Road (4 pm - 10 pm) and a third fundraiser at Nancy Whiskey Pub in Corktown on Sunday August 27, 2017 (1- 9 pm). The coalition is also soliciting ads for a Commemorative Book and Poster.

Please email Isaac Robinson at [email protected] for more info on ticket and sponsorship opportunities.