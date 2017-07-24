Faleti's death, a big blow to the cultural World- Aregbesola

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has described the death of one of Nigeria’s gifted scholars, culture icons, nationalist, and top-on-the-shelf dramatist, PA Adebayo Faleti as a big blow to the theatre and entertainment circle, a big blow to the cultural world as well as to the Yoruba Language community.

In a statement signed by the Director of Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, Aregbesola said the death of the playwright, theatre director and teacher was a huge loss not only to the creative world alone but also to the world of Yoruba language and culture heritage which he promoted till his death.

The Governor described Pa Faleti as a complete man of the theatre - an actor, director, choreographer and designer - who created performance spaces influenced by traditional architectural forms.

Aregbesola said the late writer and dramatist contributed immensely to the promotion and advocacy of Yoruba Language and well as its culture.

He noted that the appearance and dressing of Faleti spoke volumes of his origin as he was always ready to advocate for the promotion of Yoruba language and culture.

He stated that the exit of Faleti will certainly create a yawning gap in the theatre and cultural world.

‘’The death of PA Adebayo Faleti is a huge loss in so many ways. His death is a big blow to the theatre and entertainment circle, a big blow to the cultural world as well as to the Yoruba Language community.

‘His appearance and personality attested to the promotion of Omoluabi ethos the Yoruba people are known for and which the State of Osun stands for and promotes in all facets of human endeavours.

‘Faleti exemplified the advocacy for and exhibition of Yoruba Language and culture in his writings and on stage particularly with one of his celebrated novels, Won ro pe Were ni .

"The thespian of a first class mold and a cultural ambassador, Faleti will not be forgotten for his immense patriotism and sincere commitment to a better Nigeria and promotion and contributions to Yoruba Language and Culture.

‘’On behalf of the government and people of Osun, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the immediate and extended families of the late stage icon, Oyo State Government, literary and drama communities.

‘’May his soul rest in peace.’’ Aregbesola said.