Ogoni Community Development Network Flays HYPREP's Failure to Accountfor Clean-up Funds

The Ogoni Community Development Network do hereby express our disapproval and dissatisfaction with the report of the project coordinator of HYPREP, Marvin Dekil, on his 100days in office.

We note that Dekil's report did not represent the expectations of the Ogoni public whose interest is to live in a clean and safe environment. As such, we expect HYPREP to have reported on the state of the Integrated Soil Management Center which the former chairman of it's governing council, Mrs Amina Mohammed launched with an elaborate ground breaking ceremony in December 2016.

We also state that HYPREP under Dekil has received over NGN300,000,000 from the Board of Trustees of HYPREP in the past months yet the integrated soil management center has not received any attention, the water projects have not commenced and its workers have not been paid in the past 4 months.

Dr Dekil, should explain what he is doing with our money.

We wish to state that HYPREP as presently constituted is serving a particular political party interest and this has clearly been represented in its activities and recruitment.

We warn that if HYPREP is not closely monitored to guard against fund mismanagement, the Ogoni clean-up may end up funding political part activities in 2019.

Johnson Kuele

President, Ogoni Community Development Network