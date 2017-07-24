Police arrest five Boko Haram suspects after shootout in Kano

The Police have arrested five suspected members of Boko Haram at Gayawa area of Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Kano State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, said the suspects were arrested after a gun battle with the police and have confessed that they are active members of Boko Haram.

Following intelligence reports that Boko Haram members who escaped from the Sambisa Forest are regrouping in Kano and some other northern states, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, set up a special task force to track and arrest the terrorists.

This led to the arrest of the five suspected insurgents, who allegedly entered Kano with the intent of attacking places of worship and prominent public spots and institutions.

The police commissioner said the suspects were confronted while planning to attack. Upon sighting the policemen, they opened fire on the security operatives leading to a shootout in which three policemen were injured.

The police boss said one AK-47 rifle, 49 rounds of ammunition, four magazines, pieces of improvised explosive devices, two sets of Air Force uniforms, and other items were recovered from the hideout of the suspects.

According to him, an investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the group who may be at large.