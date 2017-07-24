If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 24 July 2017 12:51 CET

Police arrest five Boko Haram suspects after shootout in Kano

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

The Police have arrested five suspected members of Boko Haram at Gayawa area of Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Kano State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, said the suspects were arrested after a gun battle with the police and have confessed that they are active members of Boko Haram.

Following intelligence reports that Boko Haram members who escaped from the Sambisa Forest are regrouping in Kano and some other northern states, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, set up a special task force to track and arrest the terrorists.

This led to the arrest of the five suspected insurgents, who allegedly entered Kano with the intent of attacking places of worship and prominent public spots and institutions.

The police commissioner said the suspects were confronted while planning to attack. Upon sighting the policemen, they opened fire on the security operatives leading to a shootout in which three policemen were injured.

The police boss said one AK-47 rifle, 49 rounds of ammunition, four magazines, pieces of improvised explosive devices, two sets of Air Force uniforms, and other items were recovered from the hideout of the suspects.

According to him, an investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the group who may be at large.

He called on Kano residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individual or group in their neighbourhood.

Take time to think over life,it's the spring source of strength
By: akoaso,HH Germany

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists