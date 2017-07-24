2017 LAGOS STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTION AS A VICTORY FOR DEMOCRACY

The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) congratulates the government and good people of Lagos state for a successful 2017 local government election which is a victory for democracy.

We commend the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for putting up a good show despite the initial hiccups occasioned by the rain which affected logistics and by extension, the early commencement of the exercise.

As a LASIEC accredited observer group, CPPM deployed personnel across the 57 LG/LCDA's by random sampling, collaborated with other observer groups as well as monitored the media in carrying out its responsibility of observing the election.

We commend LASIEC for deploying well trained, courteous and professional staffs whose conduct contributed in a large measure to the success of the election. We are glad to report that LASIEC extended the voting time beyond the official closing time of 3pm in areas where they arrived late.

We commend LASIEC for following in the footsteps of INEC by the adoption of the secret ballot method of voting and for the accreditation and voting to go on simultaneously in all polling units.

By the successful conduct of the 2017 Lagos state local government election, LASIEC has set a benchmark of transparency and credibility which other states independent electoral commission have to take a cue from.

We equally commend the security agencies for their timely and effective deployment and professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility on the roads and at the polling units. We salute the courage and prompt response of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos state command to some minor cases of disturbances which was quickly brought under control.

We commend the media for an excellent and unbiased coverage of the election which raised the bar of electoral reportage of local government elections in Nigeria. By the professional discharge of it's functions with regards to this election, the indispensability of the media to the sustenance of democracy has once again been reemphasized.

We equally commend the electoral observers whose professionalism and impartiality contributed largely to the success of the election.

We as well thumbs up to the party agents who comported themselves orderly at the polling units, their maturity and display of brotherhood helped to ease the tension normally associated with elections in Nigeria.

Finally, while we commend the voters who defied the rain to perform their civic responsibility, however, we frown at the low turn out for this election which is inexcusable and is a reaffirmation of the urgent need for voters education.

By and large, despite the rains which might be adduced as being responsible for the late start and contributed in one way or the other to the voters apathy which resulted in low turnout, we cannot but congratulate all the stakeholders who collectively contributed to the success and credibility of the election.

Despite some of the observed shortcomings which is not enough affect the credibility and transparency of the exercise and which we hope will be corrected against future occurrence, we can boldly assert that the conduct and outcome of the 2017 Lagos state local government election is a victory for democracy.

Thanks.

Yours Sincerely,

Nelson Ekujumi,

Executive Chairman.