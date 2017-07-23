Big Shame! Babatunde Fashola did not vote at Local Government Election Yesterday

Former Governor of Lagos State and Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Babatunde Fashola did not vote on Saturday at Lagos’ Local Government election held across the state.

The former governor was conspicuously missing at Ward G3, Unit 002, State Senior Grammer School, Itolo, where he normally vote.

People are worried that the former governor did not show up to mobilise his constituency to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress, APC, as he normally did when he was in power.

Some APC stalwarts feel that the former governor ought to have led by example by showing up in Lagos to cast his vote as other top leadership of the party did.

Even the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was believed to have travelled out came back to cast his vote at his Polling Unit 047, Sunday Adigun Street, Alausa, Ikeja, while Governor Akinwunmi Ambode also voted at his polling unit in Epe.

Octogenarian and first Civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande despite his constraints came out to vote at the council election, braving the heavy downpour.

Party faithful are of the view that as a minister representing Lagos State at the Federal Level and also representing Lagos at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, the former governor’s absence at his polling unit was inexcusable, while questioning his love for the state.

It would be recalled that Fashola did not show up at any of the event organised by the Ambode administration to celebrate Lagos State at 50, an event that attracted all past governors of the state still alive, other serving governors from other states and even Chief Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Efforts to reach Hakeem Bello, spokesperson to the minister to know why his boss did not come to Lagos to vote proved abortive as several calls made to his phone were not picked.