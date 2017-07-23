Women, children burnt beyond recognition in Osun

At least 10 persons including women and children were burnt to death in a ghastly road accident that occurred in Ile-ife, Osun state earlier today.

The accident occurred in front of a filling station, few metres away from the popular Mayfair roundabout, when an oncoming 18-seater commercial bus collided with an oil tanker that was making a u-turn.

The bus was said to be coming from Ondo state.

Eyewitnesses blamed the extent of the damage on lack of quick response to the fire that imploded and burnt most of the passengers beyond recognition.

The 18-seater commercial bus also carried some heavy metal objects which further propelled the bus and caused serious injuries to the passengers upon the collision before the bus caught fire.

Only two passengers were said to have been rescued and taken alive to a nearest private hospital.

The driver of of tanker is now at large.