UCHE OGBUAGU FLOATS ANOTHER RADIO STATION AS MYRADIO CLOCKS ONE

The Imo state born ace comedian and artiste, Ambassador Uche Ogbuagu who broke record last year after me emerged the first comedian and artiste in Nigeria and indeed Africa to own a broadcasting station has added another feather to his wing by starting up another state of the art Frequency Modulation (FM) radio station “GOLD 92.5FM OWERRI”. It is worthy of note that his first radio station MyRadio 101.1Fm Owerri since its inception has taken over the lead in the Imo air waves through her superlative programs which squarely captures the yearnings of the listening public. In the operation of MyRadio Ambassodor Uche Ogbuagu through the effective management he deployed created a niche for the station by standing out from the crowd through a paradigm shift of discovering fresh talented artistes who blend completely with the demands of today’s radio broadcasting as against the traditional practice of recycling tired and moribund broadcasters. It is no more a doubt that Ambassador Uche Ogbuagu has taken the Imo broadcasting space with rapid storm in the same way he took over lead in the comedy industry when he joined it, and this goes a long way to confirm the grace of God upon his life.

Security wise, Uche Ogbuagu is also at the conclusion stage of constructing an ultra-modern twenty first century Police station with a five bedroom complex extension at his Akabo home town to ensure the security of lives and property within that environ.

In August the city of Akabo will glow brighter and increase her trending in social discussion as the big and small will once again converge in that Land of God to commemorate the one year anniversary of MyRadio 101.1Fm, Unveiling of Gold 92.5Fm and the official hand over the ultra-modern police station to the Nigerian Police. Other activities lined up to precede the unveiling day include Church service, free medical outreach and public lecture.