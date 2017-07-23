APC Chieftain Celebrates Akeredolu's Birthday at Orphanage Home

Founder of Dele Ologun Foundation and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Dele Ologun over the weekend donated food stuff and cash to orphans and less privileged at the Ondo State Children's Home along Oba Ile, Akure, the state capital in commemoration of the 61st and 64th birthday of the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN and his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu respectively.

Ologun said his passion for ameliorating the suffering of the masses and the uncommon passion of Akeredolu towards the less privileged in the State prompted him to donate to the orphanage home.

Speaking to newsmen at the orphanage home, Ologun said "I am glad to celebrate the birthday of my mentor in line with his directive that those who wishes to celebrate with him on his birthday should go to the orphanage and less privileged home across the state to add more value to them.”

Akeredolu who clocked 61 on July 20th had in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye said well-wishers who wish to celebrate his birthday with him should do so by celebrating with the poorest of the poor in their respective communities and at orphanage homes across the state.

Materials donated by Ologun at the orphanage home are; one bag of rice, five cartoons of noodles, five cartons of pampers and two big packets of detergent soap.

Others materials donated were two cartons of caparison juice, one park of tissue paper and sum of #50,000.

The elated children at the orphanage home thanked Ologun for the gesture and prayed for more years of grace and sound health for the Governor.

On the entourage of Ologun to the orphanage home was a Supervisory Councillor in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Temitope Aluko, the state coordinator of Progressive Youth league, Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu, among others.

This news medium reports that Dele Ologun became famous during the 2016 governorship campaign in the state when he branded about 10,000 loafs of bread with Akeredolu’s picture and APC logo which he used to mobilize voters within Akure metropolis towards the success of his party at the poll.