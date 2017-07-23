Apc Sweeps Lagos Lg Polls

Early returns from yesterday's local government elections showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was having an easy ride in all parts of the state.

Twelve parties – Accord Party (AP); Action Alliance (AA); Alliance for Democracy (AD); All Progressives Congress (APC); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party (LP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); United Democratic Party (UDP); United Progressive Party (UPP); Kowa Party (KP); National Action Council (NAC); and Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) participated in the election.

At press time, the party's candidates had won the Chairmanship position in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Badagry LG, Badagry West LCDA, Ejigbo LCDA, Epe LG, Eredo LCDA, Ikeja LG, Ikorodu West LCDA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Lagos Island, Lagos Island East and Onigbongbo LCDA.

Below are details of the results:

Agboyi-Ketu LCDA

APC 10,701 votes

PDP1,759 votes.

Badagry LG

APC 3990

PDP1281

Accord 1597

Badagry West LCDA

Bello Joseph (APC) 5332

Setonji Ojugbele (PDP) 935

Ejigbo LCDA

Bello Oloyede (APC) 4876

Akinlude (PDP) 1079

Epe LG

Dayo Adesanya (APC) 21441

Omobibi (LP) 948

Eredo LCDA

Rasal Saliu (APC) 10910

Kunle Ayantuga (PDP) 737

Ikeja LG

Alabi Balogun (APC) 6191

Olowolagba Omolara (PDP) 990

Ikorodu West LCDA

APC 3068 votes

PDP: 555 votes.

Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA

Atanda Lawal (APC) 7120

Samuel Akinwole (PDP) 756

Mohammed Jubril (LP) 542

Lagos Island

Adetoyese Olusi (APC) 14,692

Yisa Ismail (PDP) 925

Kasumu Olanrewaju (LP) 1211

Lagos Island East

Kamal Olawale (APC) 9060

Adebayo Temitope (PDP) 1128

Onigbongbo LCDA

Oke Babatunde (APC) 1631

Hakeem Olayemi (Accord Party) 842