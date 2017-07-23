Apc Sweeps Lagos Lg Polls
Early returns from yesterday's local government elections showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was having an easy ride in all parts of the state.
Twelve parties – Accord Party (AP); Action Alliance (AA); Alliance for Democracy (AD); All Progressives Congress (APC); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party (LP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); United Democratic Party (UDP); United Progressive Party (UPP); Kowa Party (KP); National Action Council (NAC); and Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) participated in the election.
At press time, the party's candidates had won the Chairmanship position in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Badagry LG, Badagry West LCDA, Ejigbo LCDA, Epe LG, Eredo LCDA, Ikeja LG, Ikorodu West LCDA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Lagos Island, Lagos Island East and Onigbongbo LCDA.
Below are details of the results:
Agboyi-Ketu LCDA
APC 10,701 votes
PDP1,759 votes.
Badagry LG
APC 3990
PDP1281
Accord 1597
Badagry West LCDA
Bello Joseph (APC) 5332
Setonji Ojugbele (PDP) 935
Ejigbo LCDA
Bello Oloyede (APC) 4876
Akinlude (PDP) 1079
Epe LG
Dayo Adesanya (APC) 21441
Omobibi (LP) 948
Eredo LCDA
Rasal Saliu (APC) 10910
Kunle Ayantuga (PDP) 737
Ikeja LG
Alabi Balogun (APC) 6191
Olowolagba Omolara (PDP) 990
Ikorodu West LCDA
APC 3068 votes
PDP: 555 votes.
Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA
Atanda Lawal (APC) 7120
Samuel Akinwole (PDP) 756
Mohammed Jubril (LP) 542
Lagos Island
Adetoyese Olusi (APC) 14,692
Yisa Ismail (PDP) 925
Kasumu Olanrewaju (LP) 1211
Lagos Island East
Kamal Olawale (APC) 9060
Adebayo Temitope (PDP) 1128
Onigbongbo LCDA
Oke Babatunde (APC) 1631
Hakeem Olayemi (Accord Party) 842