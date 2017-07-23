Trump Has Come So That America Can Be Humbled – Obasanjo

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, (THEWILL) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that Americans are humans too like Africans in choosing Donald Trump as president.

Speaking during the launch of the French version of a book entitled 'Making Africa Work.' at the French Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, Obasanjo declared that “Trump has come so that America can be humbled, and we can also learn that lesson.”

“The fact that America can produce a Trump in this day and age, it means Americans are as human as we are,” he said in a rare reflection that appeared to have mocked the US election last November.

He said he was happy about the turnout of events in the U.S. adding that “I am not justifying what African leaders are doing. If our leaders are doing wrong, we should say that they are doing wrong.”

The book described as “A trenchant analysis of the continent economic fault lines and a handbook of best practices to redress them,” is authored by Greg Mills, Jeffrey Herbst, Olusegun Obasanjo and Dickie Davis.

The former president pointed out that although Africa still needs foreign direct investment, it is time for the continent to show the rest of the world that it can take charge of its own future.

“Nobody can do it for us, and it is all of us, and if we do it, we will get it right,” he said.