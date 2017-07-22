MADUMERE INDUCTED INTO PRESTIGIOUS OWERRI CLUB  

For his glowing virtues of strength of character and sterling leadership qualities, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere was yesterday inducted into the prestigious Owerri Sports Club as their member and Celebrity of the Club.

The induction ceremony was superintended by the President of the Club, Barr. Osita Nwosu alongside other senior members of the Club. The event took place at the Club Complex at the new Owerri, Imo State.

The event turned out to be an evening of glamour during the induction ceremony of Prince Madumere. The induction and inaugural ceremony of newly elected executive members witnessed large turn-out crème-d- la-crème of Imo State.

Heralding the induction ceremony, Barr Nwosu reeled out the profile of Prince Madumere as a leader who has proven himself in all facets of his capacity to deliver on any set goal. He described him as a man of great understanding of the vision of Governor Okorocha. He commended him for his support to Governor Okorocha to achieve feats that are being celebrated in the State.

On his choice as the celebrity of the club, Mr. Nwosu said; " His choice and selection by the club members did not come as a surprise. he has exhibited enormous and outstanding qualities of good leadership. As the then chief of Staff, he cut his teeth in loyalty and performance; hence, he performed exceedingly well as a high flyer, which led to his higher calling as the Deputy to our indefatigable Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the Governor of Imo State. As a Deputy Governor, he brought humility, uncommon candor, resilience, competence, commitment and capacity in service delivery to humanity. we are confident that having acquired the required competency and capacity in governance, the sky may not be his limit."

Shortly after taking oath of membership, Prince Madumere thanked the Club for the honour of embracing him as one of their own. He reminded the audience of his long standing relationship with the Club assuring them of his presence for fellowship in sporting activities for healthy living.

He thanked those who came to grace the occasion even in short notice, referring them as brothers, sisters and great friends.

Prince Madumere again shocked his audience by demonstrating his presence of mind and personal relationship with majority of the people present when he recognised them by their names.

Among those present were former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Chief Ebere Udeagu, long list of members of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Lugard Osuji, Majority leader, Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataraonye of Mbaitoli State Constituency, Hon. Uche Oguwike of Ikeduru State constituency, Hon. Kennedy Ibe of Obowo Constituency, Hon. Marcel Odunze of Orlu Constituency, Hon. Arthur Egwim of Ideato North Constituency, Hon. Lawman Duruji of Ehime Mbano, Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Obiefule of Isu Constituency, Hon. Bruno Ukoha of Ezinihitte Mbaise constituency, Hon. Ikonne Onyewuchi of Owerri West Constituency, Hon. Emma Orie and Hon. Don Onuigwe of Oru West Constituency.

Others present were; Rt. Hon Jonas Okeke, former Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Donatus Ozoemena, immediate past Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Gerry Okolie, Commissioner, Civil Service Commission, the mayor of Owerri, Mrs. Ndidi Iheme, Prince Marcon Nlemigbo, Comrade Austin Chilakpo, Chairman NLC, Comrade Paul Akalazu, Chairman, TUC, Principal Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Nze Obinna Aharanwa, Dr. Henry Okafor, G.M. Imo Housing Corporation, Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo, Chairman, House of Assembly Commission.

The Chairman of the event, Chief Bertram Okafor popularly known as I.B Okafor thanked leadership and members of Owerri Club for their consistency in making the Club a hub for not only for healthy engagements but for also a center of excellence where cross fertilization of ideas take place.

He commended them for succeeding in drawing a personality of Prince Eze madumere to the club, which he said has added to the value of the club. He therefore thanked everyone who had joined to make the occasion a successful one.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere with the President of Owerri Sports Club, Barr Osita Nwosu shows off his membership certificate as a member of Prestigious Owerri sports Club after induction yesterday

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere with Barr Osita Nwosu, President of Owerri Sports Club, shows his plaque as the Celebrity of Owerri sports club after his induction yesterday