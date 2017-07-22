Men arraigned over alleged attempt to kill Osun Monarch 

The Osun State Police command on Friday, arraigned five men before an Osogbo Magistrate Court over alleged attempt to kidnap and kill the traditional ruler of Oba-Oke community, Oba Adam Iyiola Yusuf.

The suspects included Alimi Afolabi aged 70, Rasheed Oladele aged 20, Rasheed Muraina aged 45, Kazeem Oladele aged 38 and Lateef Omotosho aged 30.

Prosecutor Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the accused persons on the 17th of July,2017 also attempted to inflict cut on the neck of one Muibi Lawal.

He said the accused persons threatened to kidnap and murder Oba Adam Iyiola on the same date.

Elisha stated that the offences are contrary to and punishable under section 320(1)(2) and section 86(1)(2) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.11, laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty of the charges levelled against them.

Their Counsel, Bar. Oluwadamilare Odediran also pleaded with the court to grant her clients bail in the most liberal terms as they are presumed innocent until proven other wise.

In his ruling, Magistrate A A Ayeni granted the accused persons bail of of #200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to the 29th of September 2017.