PRESIDENT BUHARI, THE SONS OF SHIMMEI AND THE DETERIORATING MIND OF FEMI ADESINA

I am convinced that President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, has now finally lost his mind. In his latest essay, titled "The Sons of Shimmei", he compared Buhari to the biblical King David, the greatest King that ever ruled Israel.

One is constrained to ask the following question: what on earth is Davidic about Buhari?

King David was a Spirit-filled believer and a heroic and courageous child of God whilst Buhari is a son of perdition and a tyrannical servant of satan.

In what can only be described as a chilling and irresponsible manner Femi also said that Buhari could have "cut off the heads" of his opponents, meaning he could have had them assasinated. Gosh. Jumping Jehoshaphat! What has happened to my old friend? Poor old Femi.

He has just made a cardinal spiritual blunder the consequences of which I have no doubt that he will deeply regret.

In this game you must never threaten your opponent with death because once invoked the Angel of Death usually returns back to sender. I shall prau for Femi because I want him to live long ans prosper.

I knew that he was frustrated but I never knew he was a man of blood.

I never knew that he and his leader believed in murder as a tool of governance.

Yet the truth is that the Lord will see to it that they pay a terrible price for even thinking of taking the life of their detractors and political enemies both in this life and in the next.

The truth is that God alone gives and takes life and whether they like it or not He guards His own jealously. The Bible says "touch not my annointed and do my prophets no harm" . Consequently no-one is intimidated by Femi's implicit death threat.

One thing is clear though: he ought to be mindful of the fact that whilst he and his associates are planning to take someone else's precious life they may end up losing your own. Examples of such a course and turn of events are replete in the Holy Bible.

Femi mentioned the great Abishai who was a biblical hero in his own right and one of David's strong men and allies. Abishai and David's other strong men were courageous and righteous men who undertook a noble cause, who shed the blood of evil men and who fought against tyranny.

To compare members of Buhari's cabal to David's strong men is like comparing Queen Helen of Troy to a Bombay whore.

One is regal and queen-like in all her ways whilst the other is nothing but a cheap back-street, "short-time", aides-infested woman of questionable character and easy virtue.

Femi has done a great disservice to Abisha

By mentioning him in the same sentence as the cabal.

I say this because he was a soldier of truth and a gallant man of honor.

This is not the case with anyone in Buhari's cabal. They are the opposite to the Abishai's of this world. They are the darkness that seeks the darkness. They are predators who drink the blood of their innocent victims and feed on their flesh.

They prey on the weak, they destroy the young and they slay the old, the vulnerable, the defenceless and the weary.

Buhari has no Abishai's around him. He has no Joab's and no Prophet Samuel's either. He only has the Absalom's, Haman's, Judas', Dalila's and Ahitophel's of this world.

That is the tragedy and weakness of his Presidency. That plus the fact that he does not fear God and he does not respect the rights of the Nigerian people. If he did he would have resigned long ago and handed over full power to his number two, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Finally Femi wrote "when Buhari returns home some people will bury their heads in shame". He is wrong.

The truth is that when Buhari returns home some people will prop him up and pretend that he is well enough to be President until he falls sick and goes back abroad again.

It is called "corspsocracy" and it is defined as "the rulership of the living by the dead".

That is Nigeria's biggest burden and challenge today.

Instead of telling us that his principal can kill us all Femi should consider his many failings and fluctuating health and advise him to resign honorably.

That is what a real believer and a true man of honor would counsel his erring and ailing boss to do and not try to intimidate those of us that are in opposition with blatent, vulgar and bullish threats of death and assasination.

The path of blood is a dark and unpredictable one. I advise Femi not to take it. Meanwhile I continue to wish both him and his principal well and we look forward to his eagerly anticipated return from nether nether land.