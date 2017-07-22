Delta Government Warns Residents Living Around Flood Prone Areas

The Delta State Government has advised Deltans, especially those living around flood prone areas in Asaba, the state capital to be watchful in their movements with the return of torrential rain.

A statement signed by the Media Assistant to the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Sam Ijeh, in Asaba Saturday indicates the state government’s concerned about the safety of all those living in the state.

The statement advised residents to avoid areas with high current of flood as it is impossible to determine one’s ability to withstand such pressure.

Mr. Ijeh in the statement stated that the state government feels the pains and inconveniences suffered by residents in terms of damage or loss of property.

The Media Assistant reiterated the state government's resolve to put an end to flood issues in Asaba and environs, assuring that all contractors recently awarded drainage and flood control projects would mobilize to site as soon as the dry season sets in.

Meanwhile, the early morning rain which started about 7:00am Saturday lasted for over four hours sacking residents around Infant Jesus, Camp 74, some parts of the old Anwai road Ogbesowe quarters and some roads like the Nnebisi before GTbank, Direc Labour Road Jesus Saves while several roads across the express including BONSAAC impassable.

It would be recall that each time it rains, Asaba and its environs are always rendered inhabitant due to the flood.