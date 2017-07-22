OAU students send open letter to FG

The Student Union Government (SUG) of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has expressed their grievances and displeasure against the poor state of the country which has resulted to youths unemployment, financial misappropriation, slow political progress, lifeless economy, and incessant looting of treasures by the leaders.

In an open letter to the Federal Government obtained by City mirror, "The Oyekan- led administration poured out their mind. The Student administration compared and described the current situation of the country to be aptly likened to a clueless and terribly damaged one with no specific direction.

"It is very disheartening that a country blessed with viable human resources as well as boundless natural resources cannot boldly boast of a reasonable level of youth employment, 21st Century education system, world-class security network, present-day social amenities among other indices of economic development."

"The Union in its own part has lost faith in the Federal Government proffering solutions to the problems battling our educational system.

"The Buhari-led Administration has displayed a high level of non challant attitude towards the educational system whereby tampling with the needs of Nigerian children and youth by allocating less than 7% of the total budgetary allocation presented to the National Assembly contrary to 26% budgetary benchmark recommended by UNESCO.

"With this ridiculous budget allocated to the education sector, it is apparent that students will continue to receive classes in a kirikiri like enviroment of which will make them detard in learning; there will be further infrastructural decadence, unstable academic calendars (as paucity of fund will necessarily spur industrial actions from ASUU, ASUP and other stakeholders that are committed to righting the wrongs of the FG)"

The Union tagged the Federal Government as being dormant in tackling the the problem of insecurity.

"Our nation is not only bedeviled by the impecunious amount of money allocated to the, arguably, most important sector of the economy. Another great cause for worry is the inactiveness and cluelessness of the Federal Government of Nigeria in tackling the menace of insecurity in the country which has inadvertently led to loss of countless lives, destruction of property and subsequent displacement of millions of Nigerians.

"The Fulani herdsmen’s killings and wanton destruction of farms of hardworking Nigerians (mostly Southerners) are on the increase without any effective measure being put in place by the Federal Government in curbing their excesses.

"We find this very disheartening and painful. This situation has further compounded the level of havoc wreaked on millions of Nigerians by the Boko Haram sect. People go out with the fear of being killed anytime especially in the northern part of the world."

The students also showed their grievances about the age limit to political posts. They argued that youth should be encouraged to hold any political post.

The SUG thereby demanded that the Presidency makes public announcement of President Muhammad Buhari's health condition among other things.

"Finally, we are using this platform to demand the presidency make public statement on the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari following his rather protracted sojourn in the United Kingdom for a couple of months now.

"It is impossible for some individuals who do not sum up to 2% of the total population of the country to keep fooling us by perpetuating the masses in the dark as regards the facts surrounding the health of Mr. President.

"As promised by the APC that they would be open and accountable in all their dealings, we challenge them to tell Nigerians the truth about the actual health condition of Mr. President."

"We demand that the 2017 budget be reconsidered for review in order to accommodate disbursement of additional fund to the Education Sector so as to cater for educational demands of Nigerians and then tackle issues of infrastructure deficit, understaffing, etc.

"We demand the Federal Government to become more proactive in combating insecurity in Nigeria and that they look into the rehabilitation of Ibadan-Ife road which has been a death trap to travelers for more than a decade.

"We also demand the Federal Government of Nigeria take serious measure towards curbing the incessant attacks on farmers by Fulani herdsmen and that the Federal Government as well as local and state governments owing workers start paying up.

"Finally, we demand that the Minister of Education facilitate and implement policies that will bring about exponential improvement in the sector.

"Failure to attend to this national cry shall attract nationwide media campaign against the Federal Government of Nigeria for their insensitivity to the plight of Nigerian students across all levels."