Chairmanship Aspirant Crushed To Death On Election Eve

A PSP truck, on Friday, crushed a Chairmanship aspirant of the Ikotun/Igando Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, to death.

The deceased, Shakiru Balogun, aka SAB, was a former Chairman, National Union of Local Government Employees of the LCDA and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He couldn't clinch the party's ticket at the primaries for local government elections in the state scheduled for Saturday.

Balogun was going to the council secretariat around 12pm on Friday, election eve, when the driver of the PSP truck lost control of the truck and rammed it into Balogun's Toyota 4runner at Okofili Bus Stop, LASU-Isheri Road.

52-year-old Balogun died on the spot while the PSP driver fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the door of the sports utility vehicle was cut with a saw before emergency officials could extricate his body.

He is survived two wives and four children and has been buried according to Islamic rite.