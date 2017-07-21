Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary, Resigns

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned on Friday morning, The New York Times has reported.

It was only a matter of time after Mr. Spicer and President Trump seemed to have fallenfall out in recent months. Mr. Spicer is leaving the White House after six months and a day.

A press briefing has been set for 2 p.m. Eastern time.

According to the Times, Mr. Spicer told President Trump “he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director”.