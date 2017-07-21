If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

International | 21 July 2017 22:52 CET

Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary, Resigns

By The Nigerian Voice

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned on Friday morning, The New York Times has reported.

It was only a matter of time after Mr. Spicer and President Trump seemed to have fallenfall out in recent months. Mr. Spicer is leaving the White House after six months and a day.

A press briefing has been set for 2 p.m. Eastern time.

According to the Times, Mr. Spicer told President Trump “he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director”.


